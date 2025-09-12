A collection of traditional Manx tunes, first released in 2011 as a school resource, is gaining renewed attention amid a wider revival of interest in Manx dance.
The ‘Manx Dance Accompaniments’ album, now available for free online, provides learners and teachers with a variety of dance tracks performed by some of the Isle of Man’s leading traditional musicians.
The collection features fiddle player Tom Callister, guitarist Malcolm Stitt, and whistle player Cairistiona Dougherty.
Designed to support both dancers and musicians, the tracks are recorded at multiple speeds to suit different levels of ability. The album includes well-known seasonal tunes such as ‘Hop tu naa’, ‘Flitter Dance’, and ‘Y Mheillea’, as well as jigs like ‘Garey Ford’, ‘Fathaby Jig’ and ‘Gyn Ennym’.
Malcolm Stitt, who plays guitar on the album, said: ‘The choice of different tempos will also be useful for up-and-coming folk musicians who might like to play for ceilis and dance groups, or join in with the Manx tunes at sessions.’
The release comes at a time when Manx dancing is enjoying a notable resurgence - across the globe, more dancers are accessing digital resources and incorporating Manx steps into their repertoires.
On-island, events such as the Mega Manx Ceili at Peel Cathedral during the Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering have seen strong attendance, and upcoming community classes like Grainne Joughin’s Manx dance for fun and fitness are already proving popular.
Meanwhile, local wedding ceili bands have reported a busy summer season, and established Manx dance groups continue to receive requests to perform at both public festivals and private functions.
Now part of a broader suite of cultural materials, Manx Dance Accompaniments can be downloaded from https://www.manxmusic.com/
The tracks are designed to be used alongside instruction books such as Rinkaghyn Vannin, as well as video tutorials developed by Culture Vannin. The album is also expected to be a useful resource for schools preparing for the annual Manx Folk Awards.
Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer at Culture Vannin, said: ‘This latest release is part of our ongoing efforts to make Manx culture even more accessible and enjoyable for everyone - regardless of age, ability, or location.’
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin added: ‘Helping people access Manx music and dance is a part of Culture Vannin's remit as a charity focused on supporting, promoting and celebrating the culture of the Isle of Man.
‘As well as making resources available online, many will recognise the importance of Scran, the young Manx band soon to play in the Royal Albert Hall in London; the excellence of Celtic harps playing in the island today thanks to the lessons of Rachel Hair; the Manx Folk Awards which over 1,000 young people take part in each Spring and more.
‘Culture Vannin plays an important role in all of this.’
To listen to the accompaniments directly, you can visit https://culturevannin.im/watchlisten/audioarchive/manx-dance-accompaniments/