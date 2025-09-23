Acclaimed British blues and soul singer Kyla Brox is set to perform at the Peel Centenary Centre in October as part of her ongoing tour.
The gig will take place on Saturday, October 18, and she will be joined on stage by guitarist Danny Blomeley, who also co-writes and performs with the 45 year old from Stockport.
Kyla has been recognised nationally and internationally within the blues music scene.
She is the winner of both the UK Blues Challenge and the European Blues Challenge, and has twice been a semi-finalist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. She was also named best female vocalist at the European Blues Awards.
Born into a musical family, Kyla is the daughter of blues musician Victor Brox, and began her career performing in his band as a teenager.
Since then, she has released several albums, including ‘Throw Away Your Blues’ and ‘Pain & Glory’.
The latter topped the Independent Blues Broadcasters Association (IBBA) charts and received nominations for best album at both the UK and European Blues Awards.
Known for her vocal versatility, Kyla performs as part of a duo with Blomeley, combining voice and acoustic guitar in performances described by critics as ‘both powerful and intimate’.
The pair have played at venues ranging from small clubs to major international blues festivals.
The upcoming concert is part of a broader effort by the Peel Centenary Centre to bring touring artists to the Isle of Man, providing opportunities for island audiences to experience live music across a range of genres.
The performance is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm.