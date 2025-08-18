Manx actor Joe Locke’s meteoric rise is set to continue as he is set to star in a new thriller.
The Heartstopper star will play Jasper in upcoming psychological thriller Black Church Bay directed by Welsh film-maker Rhys Marc Jones.
Filming has already begun in Wales on the project, which is based on Jones’s own screenplay.
Based in Anglesey, the film follows couple Barry and teenager Jasper as they head off for a clandestine weekend away.
But tensions rise as Jasper begins to wind Barry up with threats about exposing their relationship.
Tragedy strikes when Jasper drowns and Barry is faced with the agonising decision whether protect the truth about their relationship or risk his own downfall.
Locke, 21, is already having a busy year and will make his West End debut in the new show ‘Clarkston’, which follows two men in their 20s from opposite ends of the US who meet while working at Costco.
He is also in the process of filming a ‘Heartstopper’ feature-length film - the culmination of the hit Netflix series which gave the young actor worldwide recognition.
Following the conclusion of Heartstopper filming, Locke will take on the new stage role in London later this year.
Producers of the show have not yet announced the venue or run dates for the production, but have confirmed it will open in a London theatre in the autumn.
Set in Clarkston, Washington, the play begins with Chris, a Costco employee working night shifts, who meets Jake, a new hire and a young gay man from Connecticut.
Locke will play Jake who has Huntington’s disease, a progressive neurological disorder that causes involuntary movements.
Talking to BBC News, Locke said: ‘Jake is this city boy in a small place.
‘He has got so many layers to him that really unravel in the play. A lot of the themes are to do with class and the different experiences of the characters.
‘I really enjoy characters that have something to them, a bit of bite and a bit of a grey area.
‘Everyone is flawed in some ways. I've been lucky enough in my career so far to play a few flawed characters, and Jake is no different to that.
‘That's the fun bit, the meaty bit - getting to know these characters. They're good and they're bad.’
The 21 year old from Douglas is best known for his breakthrough performance in Heartstopper, and also recently appeared in the well-received Marvel TV show ‘Agatha All Along’ on Disney+ alongside well-known actors Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn.
For his role in the latter, the former Ballakermeen student was nominated for two awards; the Independent Spirit Awards for ‘Best Breakthrough Performance’ and the Saturn Awards for ‘Best Younger Performer in a TV Series’.
Locke is also set to executive produce the new Heartstopper film, alongside his co-star Kit Connor, which is set for release next year.
It is based on the upcoming sixth instalment of creator and writer Alice Oseman's graphic novel series.