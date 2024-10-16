The Isle of Man Conker Championships returned last weekend with a fun-filled and competitive night in Braaid Hall.
The traditional junior and adult categories saw a mix of different generations come together to use conkers threaded onto a string, and attempt to strike their competitor’s nut until it shatters.
The entry fee was £1 and all profits went towards the maintenance of the hall for future events, including bingo at Christmas and Easter.
The conkers are collected in the island and provided to the competitors at the venue to prevent any tampering.
They are also measured to regulation length and points are given per hit, while an automatic win is given to a smashed conker.
The children’s winner, following a hard fought final, was James Kennaugh who outsmarted runner-up Benji Smith.
First timer Illiam Christian took the honours in the adult category against runner up Tod Taylor, who was also a first timer.
A spokesperson from the event said: ‘There was a good mix of children and adults at the Braaid Hall for this year’s event.
‘Paul and Shirley Taylor had been out to collect the conkers for the annual bash, but it was thought by the experts that the conkers were a tad on the small size! However, Braaid Conker rules were strictly adhered to.
‘A great night out was had by all and thanks to everyone who helped make this unique sporting night out good fun.’