The Ramsey Music Society is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary next week with a performance from an up-and-coming British violinist.
Sebastian Wyss, a rising star within classical music, is set to perform a ‘virtuoso’ programme which will include ‘Chaconne by Vitali and Sonata in A major’ by Cesar Franck.
Mr Wyss completed his undergraduate and postgraduate certificate studies in the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire with Susanne Stanzeleit.
During his time at the conservatoire, he won the string prize, Herbert Lumby sonata prize, Sheila and Corina Hodge memorial prize for violin and piano duo and the Meher Rohi Gazder scholarship for promising violinists.
He has played at many concert halls as a recitalist, soloist and orchestral musician including Manchester Bridgewater Hall, Sage Gateshead, Budapest Music Centre, Birmingham Symphony Hall and St Mary’s Perivale.
Appearing many times as a soloist, he most recently performed ‘Glazunov Concerto’ in Leicester with the Charnwood Orchestra.
The pianist accompanying Sebastian is Olga Eggert, an island resident and a well-known performer.
Born in the Crimea and attending the Crimean Musical College, Olga studied at the Conservatoire in Odessa with Professor Sukhomlinov, graduating with top marks in piano, piano accompaniment and teaching of music.
She moved to the Isle of Man in 1998 and continued her music studies at Trinity College in London, being awarded in piano and organ performance and music theory.
Olga is also the organist at St Andrew's Church in the island, and plays as a visiting organist in other churches.
The celebratory concert is set to take place at 7pm on Monday, September 23 at Ramsey Grammar School’s West Building.
Tickets for the concert are priced at £12, with free entry for children under the age of 18.