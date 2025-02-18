An 11 year old from the island has won a national children’s creative writing competition.
Annabelle Byers from Maughold was one of the winners in the event’s 10 and over category.
Young people from across the UK and Isle of Man were challenged to compose the introduction to a pony-based story that captured the reader’s interest.
It was organised by Cumbrian author and educator Helen Haraldsen to celebrate her latest collaboration with creative play toys ‘Crafty Ponies’, which sees her short stories accompanying each of the company’s new pony foal breed soft toys.
There were two age categories: under 10s and 10 years old and over, and three winners in each category.
Annabelle’s story introduces ‘Anna’, who makes friends with a pony that appears to have no owner.
Then, on Christmas Eve, a truck appears and takes the pony away.
Commenting on why she chose Annabelle’s story as a winner, Helen said: ‘Great presentation of the relationship and trust forming between the girl and pony until the cliff-hanger.
‘The fact that disaster strikes just before Christmas creates a sense of urgency and invites the reader to want to find out what Anna will do.
‘It sounds like a story that will be full of danger to challenge the main character.’
Asked to describe how it felt to be chosen as a winner, Annabelle said it was ‘amazing’.
Her inspiration to write the story the way she had was ‘because I like cliff-hangers’.
Annabelle’s an avid reader of stories about horses and ponies.
Her favourite authors include AF Steadman’s Skandar fantasy adventure series and Elaine Heney’s Connemara Horse novels.