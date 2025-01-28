Musician Mike Wilton is set to return to the Erin Arts Centre for a new concert next month.
Mike started his career with the ‘Standard Lamps’ who recorded two albums - 'Long Lost Love' and 'Sell Everything You Own'. The band also toured with The Bluetones and The Who.
He has also recorded two solo albums, 'Imaginary Friend' and 'It's Good to Have You Here', and has stated he will perform some brand new music when he visits on Friday, February 28.
Rob Cope from But First Promotions, who have organised the show, commented: ‘Mike helped start it all off for us at Noa Bakehouse in 2018 (with Mark Morriss from The Bluetones), and he also headlined our first gig at the Colby Glen in October 2018.
‘He is a phenomenal blues rock guitarist, singer and songwriter, influenced by The Beatles, The Who, The Kinks and Syd Barrett.
‘For those who want to see Mike in action, there are videos on our Facebook page, while Mike also has plenty on YouTube that you can search for.’
But First have also announced that, after consulting with their regular gig-goers, they have now moved to an online ticketing system.
Rob added: ‘All tickets for our future gigs can now be purchased online via Ticket Source (https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/butfirstpromotions), however we will still provide some physical tickets at the shows as we know some people like to have them as a souvenir of the evening.’
Tickets for Mike Wilton are on sale now, and are priced at £20 each.
- But First Promotions have also announced that Tom Bright, an upcoming singer/songwriter from Derby, will be playing the Erin Arts Centre on Friday, March 28.
Full details of this show can also be found on Ticket Source, or any of the But First Promotions social media pages.