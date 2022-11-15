Caitie rocks the Villa as Elle King to win Manx Stars title
Subscribe newsletter
Caitie Tate’s transformation into US singer Elle King to sing her rock hit Ex’s and Oh’s secured her the win at the 2022 Manx Stars in Their Eyes event.
The competition, organised by Paul Moran and James Proudfoot, took place in front of a packed Royal Hall at the Villa Marina on Saturday night.
The judges - Michelle James, Alexandra Slater and Charlie Morrey - awarded Caitie top spot, Reina Dillon was second with her performance as Billie Eilish singing the James Bond theme No Time to Die, and Richard Cull was third, singing Elton John’s Saturday Nights Alright (for Fighting).
James told Island Life: ‘The standard was very high throughout the show.
‘The judges, who are completely independent, had a very difficult decision to make.
‘We didn’t envy them having to make their decisions.’
Sixteen acts, chosen from 50 entrants, got the chance to perform as their idols on the Villa stage.
Also taking part were Rebecca Forrest as Katy Perry singing Firework, Mel Armstrong as Rod Stewart singing I Don’t Want to Talk about it, Charlotte Moran as Freya Ridings singing Castles, Beth Thomas as Britney Spears singing Oops I Did it Again, Beth Christian and Francesca Glover as Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand singing Tell Him, Dawn Bremner as Pink singing Who Knew, Eric Sloane as Frank Sinatra singing My Way, Stacie Murphey as Katherine Jenkins singing Love Never Dies, Emily O’Connor as Natalie Imbruglia singing Town, Tilly Ashton as Adele singing When we Were Young, Emma Hill as Ariane Grande singing One Last Time, Victoria McLauchlan as Mariah Carey and Terry Crook, who had everyone on their feet as he performed as Neil Diamond singing Sweet Caroline.
The evening also saw Kate Cowley repeat her winning performance from 2014 as Celine Dion with It’s all Coming Back To Me Now.
The dancers from Unity Dance School opened the show with a colourful, energetic dance to Dario G’s Sunchyme.
They also performed throughout the night backing all of the singers and showcasing their skills and talents in the interval.
Sammy J on saxophone also entertained the audience in the breaks.
Manx Stars In Their Eyes was held at Summerland and then the Villa Marina from 2004.
The 2014 event was billed as the last show ever.
But Scott Christian approached the co-organisers to stage one more show following the death of his dad in support of Hospice Isle of Man.
James said: ‘Early indications are that the event has raised north of £16,000 for Hospice Isle of Man.
‘Saturday’s total will take the teams fundraising for local charites to well over £230,000.’
He added: ‘The team would like to thank everybody that has supported Manx Stars in Their Eyes over the years.
‘Thanks to all the singers who have taken part, our sponsors, dancers, everybody who has been involved back stage or on the tech team and finally to every single person that has ever bought a ticket to come to see the show.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |