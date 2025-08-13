‘Cakes for Care’ is set to return for its second year during ‘Hospice Care Week’, which is taking place from October 6 to October 10.
Following the success of its inaugural year, which saw the local community raise over £8,700, Cakes for Care is once again inviting individuals, businesses, schools, and groups across the island to host their very own cake-based fundraiser - whether it's a coffee morning, bake sale, afternoon tea, office cake-off, or cooking up original ideas.
A spokesperson from Hospice Isle of Man added: ‘Here’s the icing on the cake: unlike national fundraising events where the money raised leaves the island, every penny raised through Cakes for Care stays right here in support of Hospice Isle of Man.
‘That means your effort and generosity directly “bakes” a difference in your own community.’
Participants can sign up online to receive a free fundraising pack, which includes recipes, branded posters, bunting, cake toppers, labels, activities and more.
Additional downloadable resources are also available via the Hospice website.
Vanessa Smith, head of income generation at Hospice Isle of Man, said: ‘We were absolutely thrilled with the response to last year’s campaign, and we’re so excited to launch Cakes for Care 2025, once again in support of our Hospice.
‘Every penny raised helps us continue delivering excellence in palliative and end of life care for our island community, so every slice served and enjoyed really does help us bake a difference.
‘We invite you to get involved and join us in raising a cuppa and raising funds for Hospice Isle of Man.’
To sign up for Cakes for Care and find out more, you can visit https://www.hospice.org.im/cakesforcare