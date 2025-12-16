The vocal ensemble ‘The Shimmers’ will return to the Erin Arts Centre this Saturday, December 20 with a festive concert titled ‘A Christmas Cruise – Seasonal Songs from Every Shore’.
The event forms part of the Erin Arts Centre’s Christmas programme and follows the group’s sold-out Victorian Christmas performance at the venue last year.
Admission for the concert is priced at £12, with tickets for under-18s available at £2.
The programme is designed as a musical journey through Christmas traditions from different parts of the world, featuring carols and seasonal songs from locations ranging from the Isle of Man to Australia.
Organisers say the evening will combine familiar festive favourites with lesser-known pieces, offering a mix of reflective and light-hearted material.
The Shimmers are a quartet of established local singers: Ruth Tickle, Jane Corkill, Paul Costain and Chris Sullivan, who will be accompanied by Naomi Cole on the night.
The group was formed in 2018 and originally included Dr John Snelling, while all the singers are former students of Eleanor Shimming BEM - a highly regarded Manx music teacher who inspired the group’s name.
In 2021, The Shimmers were invited to sing at the Tynwald Ceremony in the presence of Princess Anne, an engagement that highlighted their standing within local cultural life.
Individually, the performers are well known on the island’s music scene and regularly appear at concerts and community events.
Their previous Christmas appearance at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin was described as one of the ‘highlights of the festive calendar’ and attracted a full house.
Building on that success, A Christmas Cruise aims to provide an accessible and celebratory start to Christmas week.
To find out more about the show and book tickets, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre/the-shimmers-present-a-christmas-cruise/e-ogdxdr