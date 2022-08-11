Capturing the sunset
Lorna Smith's dolphin design is inspired by a Peel sunset (Photo: Jackie Darbyshire)
The Big Splash Art trail sees more than 30 dolphin sculptures and 40 dolphin calves installed at sites around the island - an inspirational public art project not only providing opportunities for people to reconnect with nature and enjoy the island’s countryside, but also to raise awareness of Hospice Isle of Man’s work in the community.
Fond memories of a favourite spot inspired Lorna Smith’s dolphin design.
Peel Sunset, which can be found at Weatherglass Corner overlooking Peel Castle, features a dramatic scene over the Sunset City, complete with the castle and Viking longboat.
Lorna said: ‘Take a walk around the castle and there is a great place to watch the sun set over the sea, on a clear night seeing the stars come out when there is still pink sky on the horizon is a beautiful sight, the perfect remedy to calm a manic mind.’
The Big Splash is Lorna’s first Wild in Art trail. She creates illustrative drawings and paintings often incorporating a playful dose of colour in her work.
Lorna returned to the island after completing a degree in fine art from Falmouth University in 2018, soon after she had her first solo exhibition on island with great success.
Since then she has continued her art practice in many forms, including in her day job as a florist.
Lorna is also an avid poetry reader and writer, last year being a finalist in the search for the Manx Bard. She is working on a series of artwork which will be shown at a solo exhibition in October.
• Maps, trail guides and fun log books can be obtained from any Hospice Isle of Man charity shop.
See www.bigsplash.im
