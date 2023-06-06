In 1997, a BAFTA award-winning British film about six out of work Sheffield steelworkers with nothing to lose took the world by storm.
The musical comedy adaptation of The Fully Monty was a 10-time Tony Award nominee.
And now Two Feather Productions are preparing to bare all as they bring the production to the Gaiety Theatre stage.
Director David Artus told Island Life: ‘Directing this show is a dream job, not only because the cast are so talented that it almost directs itself, but also because the script is so clever.
‘Every character has his or her own story and they are all so different.
‘It is a show within a show really, and just like the real thing, they are all working through real world problems to achieve an end result they can be proud of.’
The Full Monty follows six unemployed steelworkers, low on both cash and prospects, determined to fight back and bare a little more than they ever thought they would have to.
While spying on their wives at a girls’ night out the group sees how much they enjoy watching male strippers.
Jealous, out of work, and feeling emasculated, the men come up with a bold and unclothed way to make some quick cash.
In preparing, they find themselves extremely exposed, not merely physically but emotionally.
As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness and prejudices, the men come to discover that they’re stronger as a group, and the strength that they find in each other gives them the individual courage to let it go.
David said: ‘The other and most important thing about this show is, it’s the type of show you can bring someone who doesn’t like theatre to!
‘Meaning there are no jazz hands, no dramatic self-indulgent monologues. Just fast pace, real world comedy with the same gritty brilliantly funny storyline that made the film an international success.’
The cast features some well-known talented performers including Alex Toohey as single-father Jerry, fighting for custody of his son, and Ben Heath as the lovable, body-conscious Dave.
The two best friends are joined by Alex Maxwell as the awkward, feeble, and depressed Malcolm, David Cowley as lonely-soul Ethan, Nigel Thijs as doting husband Harold, and the renowned David Castro as mill retiree ‘Horse’.
Right to the end, audiences will be wondering if these lovable misfits will really pull it off in surely the most highly-anticipated final number of any show.
Joining the Monty Six is musical powerhouse Sue Tummon as down-to-earth Georgie (Dave’s wife), along with Jo Dickinson as the charming and flamboyant Vikki (Harold’s wife), Rachael Braidwood as Jerry’s estranged wife Pam, and Sonia Callin as showbiz sensation Jeanette.
There’s also some relatively new faces to the Gaiety stage including professional fitness guru Gianni Fabrizio in his stage debut as stripper Buddy ‘Keno’ Walsh, as well as 13-year-old upcoming talent Thomas McAleer as Jerry’s stoic, sincere, and loveable son.
The remaining cast comprise talented singers, dancers, and actors with hilarious comedic timing including: Lisa Dancox, Gill Buchanan, Nick Cain, Beth Thomas, Ben Gale, Daniella Clarke, Andrew Deighton, Kelly Firth, Bob Harrison, Olivia Helmer, Jordan McCormack, and Stuart McLean. Meanwhile, choreography is by Micha Quayle and musical direction by David Holland.
The Full Monty will be staged at the Gaiety from Saturday, July 15, to Saturday, July 22, with two performances on each Saturday.
Tickets are available online at villagaiety.com/fullmonty or by calling the box office on 600555.
The production is sponsored by Zedra, with support from Manx Radio.
Audiences are advised that it contains adult humour, strong language and nudity.