Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band is on the search for an experienced and enthusiastic musical director.
Following the advertising campaign last year for the role hopes were high that they had found someone. However that has not come to fruition so now the search is on again.
Castletown is a friendly community band for all ages and abilities with a long and proud history. The band performs and entertains locals and visitors alike with around 25 engagements across the island every year, including concerts to help raise funds for charities and armed forces associations.
Band members are particularly proud to participate in Armed Forces Day and Remembrance services. In addition, during December, they perform at a number of Christmas events as well as taking their music out to the residents of Castletown and Ballasalla and playing carols around the streets.
A spokesman for the band said: ‘We are looking for someone who will lead the band in rehearsals and concerts, with the ability to guide and inspire players to reach their full potential and who will be able to create varied and entertaining concert programmes.
‘Although a traditional brass band we are keen to expand the band’s repertoire with contemporary and varied genres of music. We would also be interested in collaborating with other groups on the island.
‘The band are very grateful to Juan Wright, who despite his numerous commitments, has found time to step into the breach and has done a great job for the band.’
The band currently rehearse once a week on Tuesday evenings at 7.30pm in their band room in Queen Street, Castletown. However, they are looking at increasing rehearsal nights to include some Sunday evenings, either for full rehearsal or sectionals.
Anyone interested in the role should contact the band secretary Simon Court by emailing [email protected] by May 31. To find out more about the band visit its website at: www.castletownband.im or find them on social media.