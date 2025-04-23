Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Raw Chicken at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- DJ-MC at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Barney’s Ballboys at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas, 8.45pm to 11.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ninjafingers at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Jamie Blackburn at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Union, Castletown.
- Jamie Blackburn at the Creek, Peel.
- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas.
- Ray Sloane at the Castle Arms, Castletown.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Jay Watkins O’Connell at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- DreadMann's Birthday Moshpit at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- System of a Dhoon and Kinrage at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Grosvenor, Andreas, 9pm to midnight.
- Lazy Daze at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Alex Harris at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- 995 at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- DJ Cuthy at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 12.30am until close.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Open mic at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 6.30pm.
- Winston Liu at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
- K-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
