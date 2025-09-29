Centre Stage Productions is set to present ‘The Band’, a musical featuring the chart-topping hits of Take That, at the Gaiety Theatre this month.
The Band is a jukebox musical that has enjoyed widespread popularity in the UK. Unlike a typical tribute show, the production weaves the music of Take That into an original story about friendship, memory and growing up.
It features a wide selection of the band’s most iconic songs, including ‘Pray’, ‘A Million Love Songs’, ‘Never Forget’, ‘Shine’, ‘Back for Good’, ‘Rule the World’, ‘Patience’, and ‘Greatest Day’.
The narrative follows five teenage girls in the 1990s whose lives revolve around their favourite band. Twenty-five years later, the women have grown apart, each leading very different lives.
When one of them wins tickets to a concert, the group reunites for a spontaneous trip to Prague. Their journey sparks old memories, rekindles friendships, and highlights the enduring impact of music.
Throughout the performance, the band's songs are performed by male characters who appear as symbolic figures in the women’s lives, creating a blend of nostalgia and emotional storytelling.
Originally produced in collaboration with Take That and described by the band as ‘a thank you to our fans’, the show has received praise for its heartfelt approach and relatable themes.
This Isle of Man production is directed by Mark Hilton, a professional with West End experience.
The cast also features local talent, continuing Centre Stage Productions’ tradition of community engagement. The company has previously staged successful productions such as ‘School of Rock’, ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘Grease’.
The characters in the show include young Rachel (portrayed by Maddie Wood); young Heather (Katie-Rose Hughes); young Zoe (Phoebe Cringle); young Claire (Aalish Webster); young Debbie (Daisy Maddocks); Rachel (Sam Faragher); Heather (Sophie Lancaster); Zoe (Lauren Newson); Claire (Stacie Murphy); Jeff (Peter Shimmin); and Dave (Neil J. King).
The ensemble cast also features Angela Gerrard, Catherine Harrison, Shannon Skillen, Sherrie Poultney, Adrian Cowin, Emma Stratford, Erin Faragher, Abby Vance and Caitlyn Hampson.
The production team consists of Mark Hilton (director), Claire Temple (musical director), Molly Bowman (choreographer) and Peter Shimmin (assistant director).
A spokesperson from Centre Stage Productions commented: ‘The Band promises a fun, nostalgic, and uplifting night out.
‘It’s perfect for groups of friends, a family evening, or anyone looking for a lively escape filled with music and laughter.’
There will be nine showings of The Band between Friday, October 10 and Saturday, October 18 (with no performance on Monday, October 13).
Tickets for The Band are currently available through the VillaGaiety Box Office and online at https://www.villagaiety.com/theband.
Promotional offers for tickets are also in place. On Tuesday, October 14, all tickets will be discounted by 10%, while a group offer also allows attendees to receive one free ticket for every seven purchased (available on any date).
General tickets for the stalls cost £27.50, while tickets in the dress circle are priced at £29.