Tonight (Thursday)

- Open mic night at the Bridge, Douglas, 7pm to 9.30pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Toby Higgins at the Manor, Douglas.

- DJ Degsy at the Union, Castletown.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- SongWriter Heat 5 with Alex Harris, Alice Dudley and Nigel Brown at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.15pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 9.30pm to 11.30pm.

- Duelling Pianos at Lookys, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Trevor John Shimmin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 7pm.

- Toby Higgins at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- David Castro at Post St Mary Town Hall, 7.30pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Marine, Peel, 9pm to midnight.

- Metallic-Her at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Sunday

- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 7pm.

- Riffs open mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.