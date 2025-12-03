Tonight (Thursday)
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at the Manor, Douglas.
- DJ Degsy at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- SongWriter Heat 5 with Alex Harris, Alice Dudley and Nigel Brown at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 9.30pm to 11.30pm.
- Duelling Pianos at Lookys, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Trevor John Shimmin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 7pm.
- Toby Higgins at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- David Castro at Post St Mary Town Hall, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Marine, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- Metallic-Her at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 7pm.
- Riffs open mic at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.