Tributes have been paid to a former Isle of Man schoolboy described as ‘confident, charismatic and kind’ after he tragically died in a shooting in the US.
Twenty-eight-year-old Tristan Torry, who attended Castle Rushen High School between 2011 and 2013, died following a shooting at a property in the town of Zebulon in North Carolina on Wednesday, November 19.
Friends on the Isle of Man have spoken of their shock and sadness. Many former classmates remembered him as popular, warm and full of charisma.
Ash Carter, who remained close to Tristan after he moved to the United States, said he had spoken to him just hours before his death.
‘I had the honour of knowing Tristan since 2011. I saw both his worlds with my own eyes, in the Isle of Man and in America,’ he said.
‘To describe him in one word from the day I met him? A renaissance guy. On island, I witnessed him in his teenage years on his skateboard going ass over teakettle and realised he was made of tough stuff.
‘I stood in awe at Castle Rushen when I noticed his light burned brighter alongside his popularity. He spoke with meaning, like a microphone was tucked under his collar, with unbridled confidence and charisma.’
Ash said Tristan had remained resilient through difficult times, including the death of his brother Travis in 2014.
‘He didn’t seem to have bad days – he had character-building days,’ he said. ‘His stories were like lightning in a bottle. A lot happened, and he took the rough with the smooth.’
Ash also paid tribute to Tristan’s German Shepherd, Koda, who died during the incident. Police later confirmed that officers had to shoot the dog when it ran at them as they entered the property.
‘His unconditional love radiated for Koda,’ Ash said. ‘He was his best friend. It’s sad, yet poetic, that they left together.’
He added: ‘During the last month, we spoke for hours every day, including his last. Our last hours we shared laughs, real talks and smiles that went transatlantic miles. It feels like a warhead to the forehead when one of the real ones moves on.’
Details of the incident were set out in a public statement issued by Zebulon Police.
The force said officers were called at 6.24pm to a report of an assault at a home on Taramar Lane.
Multiple agencies responded, including the Zebulon Fire Department, Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Wendell Police, Rolesville Police and Wake County Emergency Medical Services.
Police said that, while first responders were travelling to the address, further information came in reporting that a victim had been shot and was suffering ‘serious’ bleeding. The caller also said that the suspected offender remained inside the property.
Zebulon Police were first to arrive.
As they approached the home to secure the scene and provide medical assistance, a German Shepherd dog ‘aggressively ran after the officers’.
The officers shot the dog in order to gain entry, detain the suspected offender and reach the victim.
Once inside, officers administered immediate lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived. Medical staff later confirmed that Tristan had died at the scene.
Police later named the suspected offender as Andrew Torry, Tristan’s father.
Zebulon Police said the 59-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged with felony murder following the incident.
He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center and is due to appear in court this month in relation to the charge.
The investigation remains ongoing with support from the Wake County Bureau of Forensic Services.
In its statement, the department described the shooting as an isolated incident and said officers and partner agencies ‘made the scene safe immediately upon their arrival’. It thanked all responding services for their assistance.
‘A loss of life is always a tragedy, and we ask that you please keep the families involved in this tragic event in your prayers,’ the statement said.
Tristan attended Castle Rushen High School between 2011 and 2013, where he made many lasting friendships. After moving to America following his GCSEs, he stayed in close contact with people on the island.
Ash said: ‘Our last hours we shared laughs, real talks and smiles. They really broke the mould when they made Tristan. Rest easy to the man, the myth, and the personification of legend.’
Zebulon Police said the details released so far were the only information available at this stage of the investigation and thanked the community for its patience.