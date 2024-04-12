Musicians will get a rare chance to have a blast on the Wurlitzer at the Villa Marina arcade next month.
The Isle of Man Arts Council, in partnership with the Friends of the Wurlitzer, will hold an open day on Tuesday, May 21 to allow people to have a go on the 10-tonne instrument.
Eight half-hour slots will be available to pre-book and play on the organ which is a sister to the famous Mighty Wurlitzer originally installed in the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool.
With 754 individually tuned pipes and a wide range of percussions, the Villa Marina Arcade Wurlitzer was built in 1929 in the US originally destined for the Marlborough Cinema in Holloway, London, but on arrival in the UK it was thought that it was too small. Instead, it was installed in the smaller City Cinema in Leicester, where it remained until 1957.
Bought for private use by Councillor Allan Hickling, it was installed into underground rooms in the garden of ‘Dormston House’ Sedgley, where it became well known after being played on BBC Radio 2 programme ‘The Organist Entertains’ by an organist called Brian Sharp.
The organ was purchased by the Isle of Man Government in 1989 and used to entertain tourists at Summerland until its closure in 2004, before taking up home at the Villa Marina arcade.
During the summer months, the Friends of the Wurlitzer organise popular free lunchtime concerts as part of the Isle of Man Arts Council ‘Arts in the Arcade’ summer concert series, with guest organists, both local and from further afield.
It is hoped that the open day will allow local musicians and organ scholars the opportunity to play the instrument for the first time and to register their interest in performing during future summer concerts.
Chair of the Friends of the Wurlitzer Keith Simpson said: ‘We are delighted that the Isle of Man Arts Council has arranged this open day for anyone who is interested in seeing and hearing the magnificent Wurlitzer organ.
‘On behalf of the Friends of the IoM Wurlitzer we extend a special welcome to anyone with keyboards skills who would like to come along and try their hand at playing this superb and unique instrument.’
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK hopes the open day might inspire musicians and performers of the future.
She said: ‘This is an exciting opportunity for our musical community to play this wonderful and unique instrument situated in the heart of Douglas’ cultural area.
‘The aim of inspiring people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy culture and arts is a key ambition within the national development strategy for culture and the arts, and we hope the Wurlitzer Open Day will spark a new generation of Wurlitzer players and fans.’
Those interested in having a go should visit www.iomarts.im