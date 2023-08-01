Author Chris Ewan is coming to the Isle of Man to promote his latest novel ‘The House Hunt’, which officially releases on Thursday, August 31.
Ahead of his return, we asked Chris some questions about his career as a writer so far, his connection with the Isle of Man and what it takes to become an accomplished author:
Q. Firstly, can you give us an introduction to your new novel, ‘The House Hunt’?
The House Hunt is a heart-pounding and claustrophobic ‘what would you do’ thriller about a young couple who are selling their recently renovated dream house in London and what happens when the woman, Lucy, is forced to show a potential buyer around their house who refuses to leave.
The idea came to me after my wife and I went to view a house with an estate agent, only for the home owner to insist on carrying out the home tour himself.
As he took us from room to room, he began over-sharing, telling us his wife was divorcing him after cheating on him, and that he didn’t want to sell.
It made me realise what an unsettling and invasive experience it can to be show a potential buyer around your home. After that, I knew I had a new idea for a book.
Q. How many of your books have been published in your career so far?
The House Hunt will be my 12th published novel. I published five novels in my ‘Good Thief’s Guide To…’ mystery series, followed by a number of standalone thrillers.
Q. After living in the Isle of Man yourself, have any of your novels been set in the island?
Yes, definitely. My first standalone thriller, ‘Safe House’, is set in the Isle of Man.
It’s about an amateur TT rider who gets caught up in a missing persons conspiracy.
The book has sold more than 500,000 copies in the UK and was shortlisted for the Theakston’s Old Peculiar crime novel of the year award. I’m pretty sure I’ll write another novel set in the island one day.
Q. Is it true that your ‘Good Thief’s Guide To...’ series has been picked up for a television series?
They have been developed for television in the US a number of times and they’re currently in development again with a fantastic team behind the adaptation. I hope to be able to share more news soon.
Q. What would your advice be to any young and aspiring Manx authors?
Don’t let anyone stop you. I know there’s a lot of writing talent in the Isle of Man and the great thing about writing books is that it’s open to anyone.
You just need a great story to tell, and the right amount of dedication. After that, anything is possible.