The Ramsey Music Society is set to host a new concert featuring a guest violinist and pianist.
It is set to take place on Monday, July 14 at 7.30pm in the West Building of Ramsey Grammar School, and will feature violinist Dylan Latham and pianist Mihali Gyorfi.
Born in Cambridge in 2000, Dylan has been playing violin since the age of six.
He studied at Guildhall Juniors, the Purcell School, and the Royal Northern College of Music, and has won multiple competitions, led orchestras, and participated in masterclasses with renowned musicians such as Ning Feng, James Ehnes, and Henning Kraggerud.
Dylan is passionate about chamber music and is a Draper Music Scholar.
He currently collaborates with Manchester Camerata and aspires to pursue a career in chamber music. He plays on a Nicholas Lupot (1817) violin.
Meanwhile, fellow guest and Hungarian-born pianist Mihaly Gyorfi has performed for Hungarian National Radio, in St. James’ Church Piccadilly in London and Fazioli Hall in Sacile, Italy.
He is currently completing his Master of Music degree at the Royal Academy of Music in London.
Mihaly co-founded the WindUp Ensemble, a multi-media music collective that explores intersections between music, visual arts and interactive digital art.
The ensemble debuted at the inaugural Students Create Festival at the Royal Academy of Music.
Mihaly’s repertoire interests so far centre on the Baroque and Classical periods, but looking ahead, he plans to curate a concert series in 2025 celebrating Béla Bartók’s works, commemorating Bartók’s anniversary year.
The Ramsey Music Society host monthly concerts. Tickets for the upcoming concert will be available at the door for £15 (cash only), while admission is free for individuals under 18.