Tonight (Thursday)
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Big Shot at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Ka-Ray-Oke with Ray Sloane at The Manor, Willaston, 5.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Joey Wylde at The Bridge, Douglas, 8pm-10pm.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- The Reveilletes at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- The Barefoot Revolution at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Fully Grown Adults at The Haven, Port Erin.
- Toby Higgs at The British, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Acoustic Atmosphere’s Christmas Party at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 7.30pm-10.30pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at The Manx Legion, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- DJ Dylan Fearon at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8.15pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Bop Katz at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm-midnight.
- Southern State at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Totally 80s at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9.30pm.
- Powercut at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- No Stress at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
- DJ Donald McColgan plays Christmas hits at The Creek, Peel.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.
Christmas Eve (Sunday)
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by a Christmas Eve Party at 8pm.
- Trad music session for learners at The Heron, Anagh Coar, 4pm to 6pm.
- Joey Wylde at The Railway, Douglas, 5pm-7pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Granty at The Manor, Willaston, 7.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.
- Joey Wylde at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.
- Karaoke with Andy Bridson at The Rosemount, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Manx Arms, Onchan.
Christmas Day (Monday)
- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, midday to 5pm.
Boxing Day (Tuesday)
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, followed by Boxing Day Beats with NinjaFingers at 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8pm.
- Joey Wylde at The Mitre, Kirk Michael, 8pm.
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
- Totally 80s at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- David Castro at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.