Tonight (Thursday)

- Trevor’s Christmas Sing Song at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Clash Vooar and Lunatraktors at The Whitehouse, Peel, 8.30pm.

- Big Shot at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Voodoo Bandits at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Ka-Ray-Oke with Ray Sloane at The Manor, Willaston, 5.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- ​Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Joey Wylde at The Bridge, Douglas, 8pm-10pm.

- The Chris Winchester Band at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- The Reveilletes at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.

- The Barefoot Revolution at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Fully Grown Adults at The Haven, Port Erin.

- Toby Higgs at The British, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- Acoustic Atmosphere’s Christmas Party at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 7.30pm-10.30pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at The Manx Legion, Douglas, 8pm.​

- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- DJ Dylan Fearon at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8.15pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.

- The Bop Katz at The Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm-midnight.

- Southern State at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Totally 80s at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9.30pm.

- Powercut at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- No Stress at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.

- DJ Donald McColgan plays Christmas hits at The Creek, Peel.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.

Christmas Eve (Sunday)

- ​Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by a Christmas Eve Party at 8pm.

- Trad music session for learners at The Heron, Anagh Coar, 4pm to 6pm.

- Joey Wylde at The Railway, Douglas, 5pm-7pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Granty at The Manor, Willaston, 7.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.

- Joey Wylde at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.

- Karaoke with Andy Bridson at The Rosemount, Douglas.

- Toby Higgs at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Manx Arms, Onchan.

Christmas Day (Monday)

- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, midday to 5pm.

Boxing Day (Tuesday)

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, followed by Boxing Day Beats with NinjaFingers at 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8pm.

- Joey Wylde at The Mitre, Kirk Michael, 8pm.

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

- Totally 80s at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.

- David Castro at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.