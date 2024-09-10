Comedian George Lewis is set to take to the Gaiety Theatre stage in March next year to perform his show ‘The Best Thing You’ll Ever Do’.
Described as ‘the funniest dad on Instagram’, stand-up comedian George has racked up hundreds of millions of views for his online sketches about the ‘big things’ in life, such as owning an air fryer, watching a David Beckham documentary and the excruciating experience of trying to do a jigsaw with your kid.
Between #makingmemories with his kids, George has also appeared on ‘The Stand Up Sketch Show’ and ‘Comedy Central Live’, written a best selling book (’Don’t Panic! All The Stuff The Expectant Dad Needs To Know’) and has supported Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen, Russell Kane and Josh Widdicombe on their national tours.
A spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety said: ‘George is bringing his brand new stand up show to the stage!
‘It won’t just be about parenting though, because he has done loads this year. He’s bought a new hoover, watched some more stuff on Netflix… loads.
‘So activate the parents’ Whatsapps groups, dump the kids with whoever is willing to have them, and join George for a brilliant night out.’
Tickets for the show on March 27, 2025 go on sale on Friday (September 13) at 11am and will be available at villagaiety.com, in person at the Villa Marina or welcome centre or by calling the Villa Gaiety team on 600555.
Also recently announced by the Villa Gaiety is a performance by ‘Little Seeds Music’ of their show ‘JACK!’.
The group specialise in inspiring young people and families through music and theatre with the mission to provide high-quality musical experiences for ‘all generations to enjoy and share together’.
Their work has toured extensively in theatres, arts centres and community venues across the UK.
The Villa Gaiety spokesperson added: ‘JACK! combines the musicality of a West End show with the intimacy of traditional storytelling.
‘All three musicians are nationally recognised performers and young audiences will have the chance to see fantastic live music up close in an intimate setting, with lots of opportunities to join in.
‘There will be brilliant live music, and families will be singing along before you can say fee fie fo fum!’
Tickets for performances on Saturday, November 2 (during half-term) are available at villagaiety.com/littleseedsmusic