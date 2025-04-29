Island theatre company Parker and Snell are set to present a production of Alan Bennett’s ‘Talking Heads’ at the end of May.
This iconic play - originally written for BBC television and performed by legends like Alan Bennett, Julie Walters, and Maggie Smith - has captivated audiences since the 1980s with its blend of ‘razor-sharp wit, bittersweet honesty and beautifully observed storytelling’.
Now, these timeless tales come to life once again in a brand-new production.
The story follows a vicar’s wife who is ‘drowning in sherry’, and finds unexpected solace in a Leeds corner shop.
Meanwhile, an aspiring actress believes she’s landed a life-changing role - but the truth might not be so glamorous.
Middle-aged Graham Whittaker, a repressed homosexual with a history of mental health issues, finds life becoming complicated as his mother, with whom he still lives, reunites with an old flame.
All the stories link together to form the play, which will have a three-show run from May 24 to May 26 at the Gaiety Theatre.
A spokesperson from Parker and Snell commented: ‘Bennett’s sharp, poignant writing will have you laughing out loud one moment and deeply moved the next.
‘Talking Heads is a bittersweet, often hilarious celebration of the human condition—an evening of theatre that will stay with you long after the curtain falls.’
A spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety added: ‘You laugh so much, you cry, and you see a little bit of yourself in every character.
‘Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads is nothing short of a masterpiece—an absolute must-see and a thoroughly entertaining night out!’
‘Book now for an evening at the theatre that will leave you laughing, talking, and wanting more.’
Tickets for the show cost £22 for adults, £20 for over 65s and £18 for under 18s.