The packed audience at St John’s Methodist Church were treated to a full programme of some of the stars of this year’s Guild.
The annual Post-Guild Concert featured highlights from the eight-day festival from both junior and adult classes across singing, spoken word and musical instruments classes.
It culminated in Cleveland Medal winner, mezzo-soprano Debbie Gooding, giving a repeat performance of her winning song, ‘Oh Quante Volte’.
Event organiser Helen Robinson told Island Life: ‘The concert and supper were very well received by the packed audience, and I am delighted that we raised just over £700 for chapel funds.’
The concert started with a moment of remembrance for three stalwart chapel members, Margaret Kennaugh and Mona and Lennie Kerruish, who had key roles in the event.
‘Margaret and Mona were major contributions to the suppers at all chapel events and Margaret’s quiet efficiency at any event requiring food, as well as many other areas of chapel and village life is sorely missed,’ Helen said.
‘Until last year the Post-Guild Concert has always started with the presentation of a cheque to a local charity, and it was Mona and Lennie who had arranged the quiz night which had raised the funds. Emily, daughter of Marilyn and John Cannell, who was a keen Guild competitor was also remembered.’
First on stage was Lowenna Joughin, winner of the Girls’ Solo (Years 5-6) class and joint third in Songs from the Musicals (Years 3-8). She sang both songs.
Bible Reading in Manx (Years 4-6) winner Evie Traynor was next on stage, followed by Cara Rowles, who won the Girls’ Solo (Years 3-4) class with Aubrey Beswick’s ‘The Coconut Man’.
Other young performers were Finn Franklin, who won the Spoken Word (Year 6) class with Roger McGough’s ‘The Cats’ Protection League’ and Maximus James, who won the Year 5 Spoken Word class with ‘The Hag’ by Robert Herrick. Plucked Strings (Grades one-two) winner Aalish Kilgallon played two harp solos, and Brass Solo (Years 9-10) winner Liam Taverner played the cornet.
Rosie Morrison repeated her performance of ‘My Old Man’s A Dustman’ and both Richard Corlett, Open Solo and Music Hall and Comic Song winner, and Guild stalwart Arie Eisinger, sang twice.
Jo Callister and Chloe Woolley, second in the Piano Duet, did an Aladdin medley.
Special Baritone class winner Neil Taverner performed alone and then with Debbie as winners of the Duets Final, before Debbie took to the stage with her Cleveland Medal winning song.
The evening was compered by Judith Ley and the singers were accompanied by Madeline Kelly, one of the Guild’s official accompanists.