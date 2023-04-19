Oie Voaldyn - a traditional celebration of the arrival of summer - will be marked in St John’s this weekend.
Anna and Paul Rogers have organised a free celebration at St John’s Methodist Hall on Sunday following the cancellation of Peel’s event.
It will include a procession around St John’s while singing Arrane Oie Voaldyn, a song by Paul which won a Culture Vannin songwriting competition in 2020.
They had discussed the idea of doing this as part of the Peel event.
Anna said: ‘Seeing the big celebration being cancelled we thought it could be a chance for us to teach the song to as many as we could and have a much smaller symbolic procession in St John’s.’
Face painting and children’s craft workshops - willow lantern, crepe paper flower crown and Crosh Cuirn making - take place from 4pm.
A costume contest at 5pm will see a Summer Queen and Winter King being picked for the Winter-Summer Battle.
The battle will feature the champions from the Peel Oie Voaldyn event.
Music and dancing led by Skeddan Jiarg will celebrate Summer’s victory.
A procession will start on the fair field, walk to the church and along the processional way to Tynwald Hill.
Anna said they had worked hard to make as many people aware as possible of Arrane Oie Voaldyn, contacting choirs, Bunscoill Ghaelgagh and Mooinjer Veggey nursery.
Youngsters aged 10 to 18 can learn the song at a free Bree Manx music youth group workshop on Saturday (April 29), 2pm to 3.30pm, at Culture Vannin in St John’s. Email [email protected]
Anna and Paul thanked Soundcheck Charity and Culture Vannin for their support.
The music and words of Arrane Oie Voaldyn are available on the event Facebook page ’Oie Voaldyn St John’s Celebration’.
Listen to the song on Culture Vannin’s website.