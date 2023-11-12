The drama of the courtroom played out at the Gaiety Theatre as the Service Players presented Agatha Christie’s gripping thriller Witness for the Prosecution.
They presented an immersive theatre experience using the whole of the Gaiety to create the courtroom.
Members of the audience who snapped up VIP tickets got to be a part of the jury in the murder case and sat on the stage.
The production, directed by Sharon Walker, was staged over three nights.
Daniel-Sebastian Gray took the role of the accused, Leonard Vole.
And Lisa Smith played the part of his wife Mrs Romaine Vole - and witness for the prosecution.
The defence team comprised of John Walker as defence lawyer Sir Wilfred and Toby Smith as Toby Smith defence solicitor Mayhew.
Rob Pritchard played Myers, council for the prosecution while Nigel Harrison sat as Justice Wainwright.
The role of housekeeper was played by Janet McKenzie.