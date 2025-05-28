Popular comedian Rich Hall is set to bring his tour show ‘Chin Music’ to the Gaiety Theatre next week.
Rich’s previous UK tour show ‘Shot from Cannons’ concluded in November 2024, with this most recent tour beginning in April this year and running until June 24.
A spokesperson from the tour has described Chin Music as ‘idle but intimidating’.
They said: ‘Chin Music has two meanings. One is idle talk, the other is a brushback throw in baseball or cricket to intimidate the batter. Both describe Rich Hall’s comedy.
‘It’s sharp, quick, splenetic, and sublimely improvisational. If you’ve never seen him, you need to hustle down to the Gaiety and grab a seat because he never, ever disappoints.’
Rich first rose to prominence as a sketch comedian in the 1980s, writing and performing for a range of American networks and in series’ such as the hugely popular ‘Saturday Night Live’.
He has also appeared on BBC One’s QI, Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You, wrote and starred in his own recurring BBC Radio 4 show ‘Rich Hall’s (US Election) Breakdown’ and has penned articles for The Guardian and The Sunday Times.
Also an acclaimed author, Rich’s last book ‘Nailing It’ was released by Quercus Books in August 2022.
‘Nailing It’ is a collection of absurd epiphanies in the comedian’s life that defined him – more in a for worse than for better kind of way – and all delivered in his deadpan style.
The show is for those aged 14 and over because of swearing and adult content, while tickets cost £18.50.
There will also be a post show meet and greet session for those who wish to meet him.
To find out more and book tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/rich-hall-chin-music/