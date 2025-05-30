Manx actor Joe Locke is set to appear on the popular YouTube series ‘Actors On Actors’.
Created by the US entertainment magazine ‘Variety’, the series sees some of the most popular actors in Hollywood sitting down to talk to each other about their latest projects and careers so far.
Locke has been partnered with fellow actor Charlie Cox, who is best known for his role of Matt Murdock / Daredevil in the original Netflix ‘Daredevil’ series and the recent Disney+ series ‘Daredevil: Born Again’.
Other episodes will feature the likes of Patrick and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel, Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito, and Adam Scott and Kristen Bell.
Joe Locke’s episode will be uploaded to Variety’s YouTube page on Wednesday, June 11.
Talking about his appearance on the series, Locke said: ‘This was top of my bucket list.
‘What a cool group of people to be apart of, wow! Charlie is a sweetheart.
‘I hope I didn’t just talk random s**** for an hour, but we will find out together.’
Locke is best known for his breakthrough performance as Charlie Spring in Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’, and recently appeared in the well-received Marvel TV show ‘Agatha All Along’ on Disney+ alongside well-known actors Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn.
After his performance in the latter, he was nominated for awards such as the Independent Spirit Awards for ‘Best Breakthrough Performance’ and the Saturn Awards for ‘Best Younger Performer in a TV Series’.
Locke has also been put forward for an Emmy nomination by Disney+ in the ‘Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy’ category for his role in the show, with the final nominations set to be announced on July 15.