The Service Players will present one of Agatha Christie’s best-loved thrillers, Witness for the Prosecution, at the Gaiety Theatre.
Performances of the critically-acclaimed courtroom drama take place from Thursday, November 9 to Saturday, November 11.
The Service Players will present an immersive theatre experience using the whole of the Gaiety to create the courtroom. Members of the audience who snapped up VIP tickets will be a part of the jury in the murder case.
The production is directed by Sharon Walker, who has directed award-winning plays at the MADF Festival of One Act Plays and has been a part of the Service Players for decades.
Sharon said: ‘This is a wonderful play to be involved in, and a great cast to work with.
‘We’ve been fortunate to draw our team from experienced - often award-winning - actors as well as including some who haven’t performed for a while. So it’s lovely to be able to bring people back onto the stage.
‘I’m so excited to present this really gripping thriller to local audiences, and to use the Gaiety in a slightly different way, which will really draw the audience members into the story.’
Sharon directs her husband, John Walker, who plays defence lawyer Sir Wilfred. John was a Young Actor of Mann, has starred in Dad’s Army and Flair Path for the society, and in recent years acted in the Parodos productions Much Ado About Nothing and The Merchant of Venice and Parker & Snell’s Dial M for Murder.
Daniel-Sebastian Gray takes the role of the accused, Leonard Vole.
Dan left the island in 2009 to train at drama school and after graduating went on to work in TV, film and theatre until 2020, when he returned home. This is his first production with the Service Players, but he recently played Frank Butler in Manx Operatics’ Annie Get Your Gun, and Bassanio in The Merchant of Venice.
John and Dan are supported by a team of experienced players including Manx Radio’s Rob Pritchard as Myers, council for the prosecution; Service Players life members Lisa Smith and Rachel Martin as Mrs Romaine Vole and housekeeper Janet McKenzie; Toby Smith (recently in One Man Two Guvnors) as defence solicitor Mayhew; and Nigel Harrison (Dad’s Army and Vicar of Dibley) as Justice Wainwright.
Witness for the Prosecution will be staged at the Gaiety from November 9 to 11 at 7.30pm. For tickets, call 600555 visit www.villagaiety.com, or call into the Welcome Centre.