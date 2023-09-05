There was wheelie good fun as a new event sent the crowd quackers at the 35th anniversary Great Laxey Duck Races.
Organised by Laxey and Lonan Heritage Trust, the event saw two duck races on the Laxey River as well as the inaugural wheelie bin relay race.
The senior duck race, open to businesses, was won by Mystino, while in the junior duck race, the first over the line out of 2,000 starters was number 339.
Local bin collectors The Kinrade Bros proved their professionalism in the wheelie bin races. Teams had to complete a short obstacle course with an empty wheelie bin, picking up a bag of rubbish along the way.
Laxey AFC junior coaches won the heats and held the lead in the final against Kinrade Bros until the end. The Bin Raiders team was made up of Dave, Allan, James, Henry and Alfie Kinrade.
The races were watched by hundreds of people, who enjoyed an afternoon of Birdies mini golf, Cookie and Candy entertainer, craft stalls, traditional fair games, and refreshments.
Event manager Jessica Ball said: ‘We would truly like to thank everyone who has supported the event and we look forward to seeing everyone next year.’