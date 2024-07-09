The Tynwald Day crowds were spoilt for choice this year with the re-introduction of the ‘Global Village’ in St John’s.
The village, which was situated to the rear of the main stalls behind Tynwald Hill, included stalls, food vendors and family activities.
Hosted by the One World Centre charity, the Global Village looked to celebrate a variety of cultures and bring a ‘global perspective’ to the Manx national day’s celebrations.
A variety of food vendors offered dishes from Africa, Asia and other parts of Europe, while stalls were also held throughout the village by charities and organisations such as Friends of the Earth, the Manx Wildlife Trust, Manx Birdlife, Earthscope, Ripple Effect, Leprosy Mission (Isle of Man branch) and Christian Aid, amongst many others.
Live music also saw bands perform such as Clash Vooar and The Mollag Band, while Roger Sleight played the didgeridoo and Annie Pearce performed with a hand pan.
One World Centre coordinator Wendy Shimmin said: ‘We were delighted to be able to bring back the Global Village event which has been enjoyed by so many people over the years.
‘It is always a great family day out, with lots of interesting things to do and a fantastic festival-type atmosphere.
‘We are always looking for ways to raise awareness of other cultures and global issues that affect everyone, and this was a great way to bring people together in a relaxed and friendly environment.’
It was not just the Global Village that took place this year.
Over at Cooil y Ree, there was a Viking Village to explore, inviting people to experience what life was like in ancient times.
Those who ventured down to the village were immersed into the Vikings way of life through jousting, wood-carving, games and crafts.