Aladdin will transport audiences on a magic carpet ride through the bustling streets of Peel in Stage-ed’s Christmas pantomime.
The festive spectacular opens at the Gaiety Theatre on Saturday (December 16), with performances continuing until the end of the month.
This retelling of the classic tale includes a cast of beloved characters, including the street-wise Aladdin, Widow Twankey and Wishee Washee. Together they will embark on a magical adventure and try to defeat the evil Abanazar and his plan to become master of the world.
Stephen Palfreman, one of the producers alongside Michael Southern, told Island Life: ‘Our creative and production team are superb and this promises to be a fabulous traditional pantomime with all the comedy, fun, slapstick, magical moments, singing, dancing, stunning sets, and costumes you could wish for.
‘It is great to see the show coming together and we have a very special cast of both professionals and local talent in principal roles as well as our local dancers and juvenile ensemble.’
Island principals are Vic Wylde as Princess Caroline, Millie Christian as Spirit of the Ring and Scott Hale as Genie. Vic played Lauren in Taylorian Productions’ island premiere of Kinky Boots in August.
Millie, who has worked with a number of island theatre companies, is in her first year studying for a degree in Musical Theatre in Guildford.
Scott, of Laxey, has performed in pantos and musicals across central Scotland and is making his Gaiety debut. Stephen, a Manx actor and co-founder of Stage-ed, described them as ‘fantastic’.
They appear alongside Adam Richards as Aladdin, Andrew Goddard as Abanazar, Lee Birnie as Wishee Washee and Jolyon Dixon as Widow Twankey.
Stephen described Andrew and Jolyon as among the best dames and baddies in the business, with huge experience in pantomime.
Aladdin will be Jolyon’s 16th panto and 14th as a pantomime dame.
‘For me, panto is the highlight of the year and I look forward to it pretty much from the moment the curtain comes down on the last show the year before,’ Jolyon said.
Adam, who is in the title role, studied at the University of Chichester Conservatoire where he received a first class honours degree in Musical Theatre Triple Threat.
Since graduating, he has been working full time as a vocalist and dancer across the UK and Europe.
The junior ensemble is split into two teams, Magic Lamps and Flying Carpets.
The cast has enjoyed taking some time out from rehearsals to take part in a range of community events.
Stephen said: ‘We had great fun promoting the Laxey Mines Railway and Christmas festivities in Laxey as well as appearances at Douglas and Castletown Lights Switch On and Douglas treasure hunt’.
He described the production as a ‘real festive treat for all of the family’.
Choreographer is Dawn Williams, with Kayleigh Parkinson as assistant choreographer and director.
Performances take place from December 16 to 31,with a relaxed performance on December 28 at 2pm.
Tickets are available from the box office on 600555, from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or online at www.villagaiety.com
Stephen thanked Manx Independent Carriers, Isle of Man Steam Packet and Manx Radio for their support.
Stage-ed was awarded a three-year contract to produce and stage the Gaiety Christmas pantomime earlier this year.