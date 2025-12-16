Arts Aid is an Isle of Man charity dedicated to supporting exceptionally talented young people in the arts.
In a celebration of the achievements of its former recipients who are now establishing themselves on professional stages across the UK and internationally, they have decided to shine the limelight on three of their previous recipients.
Among those enjoying recent success is Christian Cooper, who received Arts Aid funding throughout his professional training.
Since graduating last year, Christian has secured the role of Rolf in The Sound of Music, which is currently playing at the Curve Theatre in Leicester.
The production runs until January 17 and marks an important milestone in his emerging career.
Thanking the charity for its continued support, Christian said he hoped to see ‘some familiar faces at The Curve’ during the show’s run.
Another Arts Aid alumna making a strong impression is Ann-Marie Craine.
Following an international tour of CATS in China last year, Ann-Marie has now joined the UK and Ireland tour of Miss Saigon.
Reflecting on her journey, Ann-Marie said Arts Aid’s sponsorship during her drama school training allowed her to focus fully on developing her craft.
‘Their support has made all the difference in helping me begin my journey as a working professional in the theatre,’ she said, adding that she would not be where she is today without the charity’s belief in her potential.
Recent LAMDA graduate Gracel delos Santos has also enjoyed a busy and promising start to professional life.
After completing the BA Professional Acting course earlier this year, Gracel performed in Love Me Tomorrow with RyaKnots Theatre Company at the Bread and Roses Theatre in Clapham.
The powerful two-hander, exploring the breakdown of an interracial relationship, received excellent reviews.
Gracel is now rehearsing with the English National Opera at the London Coliseum, where she is working as the movement cover for Dead Man Walking.
She described feeling ‘incredibly lucky’ to have strong representation and ongoing opportunities, all of which were made possible by Arts Aid’s support during her training.
In 2025 alone, Arts Aid has awarded £73,000 to Manx students undertaking professional training in music, drama, dance, fine art, photography and design.
The charity looks forward to seeing its current recipients progress into successful careers on stage, within the creative industries and across a wide range of arts-based professions.
Chair of Arts Aid, Mark Denton, said the success of former recipients demonstrates both the depth of talent in the island and the importance of targeted support.
‘These Arts Aid success stories are proof of the impact that funding can make. Our donors and sponsors are enabling young performers to realise their ambitions, and their achievements enrich both our island and the wider cultural world.’
Arts Aid extends its thanks to its sponsors and supporters, including the Elizabeth Clucas Charitable Trust, JR Moore Charitable Trust, WHC Brien Musical Benefactor Trust, the Co-op Community Fund, ILS-World, Isle of Man Advertising and Ramsey Crookall.
Applications for the 2026/27 academic year open in January, with further information available at www.arts-aid.im.