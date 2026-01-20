Dalby Schoolrooms, located in Dalby Church, Patrick is hosting a cinema night this weekend.
On Saturday, January 24 two separate films - ‘A Fishy Tail’ by Ian Young and ‘Citizens of Peel’ - will be showcased, beginning at 7.30pm.
The schoolrooms will also have hot food available, with a cottage pie supper and a sweet treat of pudding and custard to finish with.
Ian’s film ‘A Fishy Tail’ is about sea life around the island from the 1990s through to the present day. Showcasing how the Manx marine life has changed and adapted over the last 40 years.
The next film ‘Citizens of Peel’ is a look back in time - focusing in on the people who worked, lived and made the Sunset City what it was in the 90s.
The experience is priced at £15 which includes the supper. To book individually or as a group call Gilly on 844031 - people are asked to specify if they need a gluten free or vegetarian alternative.
If people wish to drink alcohol they are welcome to, however, you must bring your own.
All of the proceeds collected from the evening will go to charities chosen by the church for 2026 - as well as the church’s restoration fund.
Some of the charities that the church support are Scripture Union IOM, which work with young people in schools across the island, and Housing Matters which helps with homelessness in the island.
- Calling all artists, authors, and musicians! If you have creative work to showcase or an event to promote, we’d love to feature it in Island Life in the Manx Independent. Email details and a photo to [email protected] and share your story with the Isle of Man community!