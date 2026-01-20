Hospice Isle of Man is inviting the community to get moving for a good cause with the launch of its Step Up Danceathon, a 24-hour fundraising event in support of children’s services in the island.
The danceathon will take place from 6pm on Friday, February 20 to 6pm on Saturday, February 21 at The Loft at The Conister Arms (Wetherspoon’s) in Douglas.
Proudly supported by Swagelok, the event is raising funds for the Expedition Limitless £200,000 appeal, which supports Rebecca House Children’s Hospice and The Children’s Centre.
Expedition Limitless is an initiative on the Isle of Man that combines charity fundraising with challenging expeditions - this year they will be returning to the Artic Circle in Northern Sweden.
Participants can choose from a range of ways to get involved, making the event accessible to dancers of all abilities.
Options include a three-hour themed dance slot open to everyone, a 12-hour team challenge for corporate, community or club teams of four, and a 24-hour endurance entry for those looking to push themselves further.
A virtual dancer option is also available for those who prefer to take part from home.
Organisers stress that any movement counts, including chair-based dancing, ensuring the event is inclusive for all.
A Hospice spokesperson added: ‘The Step Up Danceathon aims to combine fun, fitness and fundraising, while shining a spotlight on the vital work carried out by Hospice Isle of Man’s children’s services.’
