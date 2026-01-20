Balancing growth and security in the gaming sector is a priority, the island’s gambling regulator says.
The Gambling Supervision Commission has outlined its achievements last year and its key aims for 2026.
It came as representatives from government agency Digital Isle of Man attended ICE 2026 in Barcelona, Europe’s biggest gaming expo.
The event attracts 65,000-plus attendees and featuring hundreds of exhibitors, expert speakers and regulators.
The island’s egaming sector has come under significant pressure, and international scrutiny, over the past 18 months.
An e-gaming risk appetite statement says there is now limited appetite for business from parts of Asia amid revelations that the island had been infiltrated by global crime syndicates who were using businesses here to launder the proceeds of scam compounds in South East Asia.
Chief executive officer Mark Rutherford said: ‘The island's regulatory and law enforcement agencies are responding robustly to threats, and that is something we should all be proud of.
‘By working together - government, regulators and industry - we can continue to protect the integrity of our island and ensure it remains a safe, competitive and trusted jurisdiction.’
The GSC confirmed that since the risk appetite statement was published in June last year, three applications for gaming licences had been accepted, none of which were from Asia-facing companies and 10 licences had been surrendered, one of which was from an Asia-facing operator.
In the two years before the document was published, 18 applications for gaming licences were accepted, none of these Asia-facing, and 31 licences had been surrendered of which seven were Asia-facing.
Looking back at 2025, the GSC said the year had been one of ‘reflection, vigilance and action for the IoM’.
It said the focus has been primarily on working collaboratively to combat emerging threats to the island
‘In recent years, the global threat landscape has shifted dramatically, exposing the island to the threat of international organised crime.
‘The island has worked hard to provide a co-ordinated response to these emerging threats over recent years,’ it added.
Looking ahead to 2026, the GSC said the Isle of Man will continue to take a ‘proactive and robust’ approach to countering financial crime.
At the same time, it promised to apply ‘regulated effort efficiency and proportionately’, reducing ‘unnecessary burden’ on compliant operators.
It said: ‘Our approach seeks to maintain a careful balance - ensuring AML/CFT measures are robust and proportionate to the risks faced, while continuing to foster innovation and investment across both financial and non-financial sectors.
‘This balance is subject to ongoing review to reflect emerging threats and opportunities.’
Following last year’s publication of the egaming National Risk Appetite Statement, a comprehensive all-sector NRAS will be released in 2026.
A National Risk Assessment is currently being finalised and will be published very soon. Industry engagement is critical, said the GSC.
The regulator said this will form the cornerstone of the AML/CFT framework, ensuring that ‘risk mitigation measures remain robust, proportionate, and aligned with international standards’.