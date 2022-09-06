Dashing in pink: ‘Great turnout’ for fundraiser
+ 5
(View All)
The first three finishers, pictured from left, Patrick Riley, Dean Leece and Stephen Oates, all from Manx Utilities
Subscribe newsletter
Dashers grabbed their trainers and bras to take to the roads around the Isle of Man Business Park.
The Douglas Bra Dash in aid of Breast Cancer Now was held last Thursday lunchtime and had the theme of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee fancy dress or red, white and blue.
The annual dashes in Castletown, Ramsey and Peel scheduled for Friday and that weekend were postponed following the announcement of the Queen’s death.
The Douglas Bra Dash took place in its new location for a second year. The route started at Zurich, which sponsors the trophy for the company that raises the most money, and ended at Cycle 360.
The first three finishers were Dean Leece, Patrick Riley and Stephen Oates, who all work at Manx Utilities. Louise Hollings was the first woman finisher.
Douglas Bra Dash organiser Angie Aire said: ‘We had a great turnout of businesses and individuals at the Isle of Man Business Park on Thursday.
‘There was a sprinkling of the wet stuff as the dash got under way which was started by Dan Stevenson of Lloyds Bank our long term, kind and generous sponsors of this event. Many companies came in colourful costumes and garish decorated bras .’
She thanked Lloyds Bank, Zurich, Shoprite, Robinsons, Cycle 360, St John Ambulance and the police for their support through this event.
Lots of funds are still being gathered by individuals and companies.
The Zurich Trophy will be presented to the company/business that raises the most funds for our charity. Companies are asked to contact Angie once all their funds have been gathered .
Angie said: ‘All our funds raised goes to research into breast cancer.
‘Without research we will never end breast cancer, our consultants wouldn’t have the knowledge how to best treat patients or understand the 20 various types of breast cancer which require different treatments that offer the most effective but least invasive medication.’
Castletown, Ramsey and Peel Dashes will take place next weekend. Castletown Dash will start from Market Square on Friday next week at 1pm. Ramsey Dash will set off from near Shoprite the following day at midday. And Peel Dash will take to the prom on Sunday next week at 3pm.
Cash prizes, donated by Lloyds Bank, will be presented to the fastest dasher, best individual outfit, best team outfit and best child.
For more details, see bradash.im
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |