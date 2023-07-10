Author David Evans has written two children’s picture books, which he hopes will be a lasting legacy to his grandchildren.
The books - Time To Go and One Good Turn Deserves Another - are the first instalments in the series Adventures of A Wandering Albatross Named Al.
David, who writes under the name Marion Prince, published his first book, Women Cry Men Lie, in September last year.
That novel was inspired by a childhood memory of hearing that his mother had died.
David, who lives in Derbyhaven, told Island Life: ‘At the time of starting to write Women Cry Men Lie, I was already grandad to two fabulous grandchildren, and before I finished it, two more beauties came along.
‘Hey presto, another jolt of inspiration to the grey matter; to write a children’s picture book, a lasting legacy to a new generation of miracles whom I had the enormous good fortune to share my name with. And today, I’m proud to say that to date, I have written, illustrated, and self-published, the first two paperback editions in a multi-book series titled The Adventures Of A Wandering Albatross Named Al.’
Time To Go sees Al read to leave the comfort of his cosy feathered bed and set off to wander the world alone.
But before he can embark on his epic adventure, there’s just one more thing he needs to master - how to fly.
The thing is, Al was born with one, very important body part missing, so learning to do what should come naturally to the king of wings, may prove a step too far.
In the second book, One Good Turn Deserves Another, readers catch up with Al wandering over the Southern Indian Ocean.
Spying a fishing boat below, he chooses to ignore his mummy’s good advice about staying away from fishermen’s nets and ends up being the catch of the day. Who will come to Al’s rescue?
He described the project as a ‘huge learning curve’ as he mastered laying out picture books, digital illustration, book formating and marketing.
He added: ‘In today’s tech fuelled world, the biggest challenge for an old dinosaur like moi, has been finding an audience to enjoy my work.’
He said he was very grateful to four island primary schools - The Buchan, Kewaigue, Ballacottier and Scoill Vallajeelt – who welcomed him to read one of his stories to children aged four to seven.
‘Collectively, the welcome I have received from both the teachers and children has far eclipsed the wildest expectations I dared to think possible before I set off on my first visit,’ David said.
David said he thinks he has found his ‘creative niche’ with children’s fiction: ‘One thing I do know for sure is that I will carry on writing picture books for as long as it brings a smile, a giggle, or a squished-up nose, to the faces of my four beautiful grandchildren, who were and will always remain my inspiration behind this project,’ he said.
For more details about David and his writing visit marionprinceauthor.com. His two children's books can be purchased for £6.99 online at Amazon Books.