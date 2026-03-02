A new automated health kiosk has been installed at the Northern Swimming pool in Ramsey as part of a pilot initiative aimed at improving access to preventative healthcare services in the island.
The ‘Health Check Station’ has been introduced by Public Health Isle of Man in partnership with equipment supplier SiSU Health.
It enables users to carry out a range of basic health checks, including measurements of height, weight, body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure. Users are also asked to complete a lifestyle questionnaire designed to provide a broader overview of their wellbeing.
After completing an assessment, users receive their results and can link them to a mobile app - which is designed to help individuals decide whether they wish to seek further advice.
Matt Tyrer, director of Public Health Isle of Man, said the initiative is intended to give people a ‘greater insight’ into their health.
‘Thanks to this partnership with SiSU Health, there’s an opportunity for people to get more control and understanding of their own health and wellbeing,’ he commented.
‘It might give people reassurance about where things are going, while it may also be an opportunity for them to consider whether they need support from a pharmacist, make some changes to their lifestyle, or see a GP.’
The Health Check Station has been placed within Ramsey Swimming Pool, a community location with long opening hours to maximise accessibility.
The Ramsey station will serve as a test pilot initiative, with more kiosks potentially being placed around the island depending on the success of the northern one.
Mr Tyrer added: ‘In public health, we’re all about prevention and spotting things early.
‘Giving people the opportunity to make changes early is fundamental to helping them live healthy and independent lives for longer.’