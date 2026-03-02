A 34-year-old man has been fined £900 for being drunk and disorderly and urinating in a police cell.
Daniel Kelly was also ordered to pay £150 compensation for the cell to be cleaned.
He appeared before magistrates on February 26, admitting both offences.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that police saw Kelly walking on the Villa Marina colonnade in Douglas, at 1.20am on February 19.
They described him as stumbling and 'acting strangely'.
Officers reported that he was foaming at the mouth and slurring his speech.
He was searched, but swore, saying: ‘F*** off.’
Kelly was warned about his behaviour but continued to swear and was subsequently arrested.
He was taken to police headquarters and put in cells, but then urinated on the back of the cell door, causing urine to leak into the corridor.
When charged, he replied: ‘Can you not find something better than that?”
In court, Kelly, who lives at Christian Road in Douglas, was represented by duty advocate Paul Glover.
Mr Glover said that the defendant was understandably embarrassed by his actions, and that they had been down to alcohol misuse.
The advocate said that the incident had been a wake up call for Kelly to find himself in such a state, and that he had made an appointment with Motiv8.
Mr Glover went on to ask the magistrates to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty, and asked for credit to be given for his guilty pleas.
Magistrates fined Kelly £400 for being drunk and disorderly, and £500 for criminal damage relating to the cell.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, as well as the cleaning fee.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.