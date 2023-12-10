Chloe Shimmin and Michelle James of Hello Little People are preparing to stage ‘a pantomime like you’ve never seen it before’.
Dick Whittington and the Manx Cat will be staged at Port St Mary Town Hall from Friday next week (December 22) to December 30.
Co-producer Chloe told Island Life: ‘Dick Whittington sets off on his journey from London to the Isle of Man to make his tax-free fortune. All seems to be going well, until the evil Queen R-A-T appears.
‘Dick Whittington, Manxie the Manx Cat, Alice Fish-Mackerel and Captain Brownbeard must all join together to defeat her once and for all. But, they’re going to need your help.
‘Combining Manx traditions woven into a modern-day pantomime, Dick Whittington and the Manx Cat has all your pantomime favourite features (oh yes it does!), with a wholesome underlying story of finding friendship in the most unlikely of places.’
Chloe said it was important to them to create a family-friendly experience.
‘The children have soft style seating at the front and are encouraged to move, shake and make as much noise as they like.
‘There’s no pressure to sit still and be quiet - quite the opposite!
‘We love it when the children get immersed in the action. Not only will they love Manxie, the fluffy Manx Cat - locally made, part puppet, part costume - but there are plenty of jokes, songs and opportunities for them to get involved too.
‘But it’s not just for the kids. The story follows an outsider’s look at the Isle of Man, as he learns the nuances of Manx life, which means you can expect satirical jokes, topical references and a few quips at the Government thrown in for good measure. All in the name of panto.’
Chloe and Michelle have been following guidance in the Green Theatre Handbook to put sustainability first throughout the production process.
‘We would like families watching our show to leave with excitement, knowing that they can tell stories with anything,’ Chloe said. ‘It doesn’t have to cost the earth.’
They are making their costumes from reused, repurposed materials.
‘Our fabulous costume-creator KC has been saving fabrics, sparkles and cardboard for months,’ Chloe said.
They are also reusing and adapting existing costumes and props where possible.
Chloe said ‘Our team has had so much fun thinking creatively about how we can create bespoke props for our panto, without buying things new.
‘The glorious Stephanie Gray, a pioneer of sustainability, is a master at this.’
Chloe and Michelle are passionate about making theatre as inclusive and accessible as possible.
More than 150 free solidarity tickets have been allocated this year to enable families and children who have experienced financial or personal hardships, to experience the joy of family theatre this Christmas.
This year Keith Jones Foundation, Manx Benevolent Fund and Chase Wealth Solutions have donated towards the solidarity ticket scheme.
Dick Whittington and the Manx Cat is supported by KPMG.
Last year saw Hello Little People stage Beauty and the Beast at Noa Bakehouse, in Douglas.
Tickets for Dick Whittington and the Manx Cat are available online at hellolittlepeople.com