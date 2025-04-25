A series of prints from celebrated illustrator Sir Quentin Blake have been donated to the Isle of Man Prison in Jurby.
Donated by Motiv8 Addiction Services and Ramsey Crookall, the five prints were specially designed for display in prisons in the UK, and each illustration is about family relationships.
The prints were designed by Sir Quentin Blake, one of the UK's most influential illustrators who is known for his work on more than 300 children's books including 18 by Roald Dahl.
Blake donated the use of his artwork to make the visiting space in prisons more welcoming for young visitors, and it’s hoped they will ‘soften the environment’ of the prison visiting hall.
Motiv8 were granted permission to use the five prints in both Motiv8’s group hub and in the Isle of Man Prison, with support and funding from Ramsey Crookall to bring the pieces to the island.
Prison governor, Leroy Bonnick, said: ‘Visiting a loved one in prison can be a stressful and difficult experience for anyone, but particularly for younger children.
‘We are very grateful to Motiv8 and Ramsey Crookall for donating these prints, which we hope will go some way towards brightening the visiting space and reinforcing the importance of keeping families connected to improve relationships and reduce reoffending.’
Commenting on his own artwork, Blake said: ‘I started looking at family scenes and, more specifically, the relationship between children and their parents, especially those in prison.
‘The task immediately became a real pleasure.’
The five prints depict scenes of parents and children engaging in simple joys like playing and reading together.
They are drawn in Blake’s recognisable style using pen and ink, each tinted with a single colour of watercolour in orange, blue, green and pink.
The aim of the images is to serve as a ‘poignant reminder’ of the importance of maintaining family ties, which are proven to aid in reducing recidivism and fostering rehabilitation.
Motiv8 Addiction Services looks to support those in prison with weekly one-to-one clinics, as well as support to family members and to individuals once released.
Tiffany Crookall, Motiv8 accredited addictions professional, said: ‘Being able to soften the space in the visiting area with evocative artwork like this gives those being visited and visitors a sense of connection and hope.
‘Having grown up with Sir Quentin Blake’s artwork through the works of Roald Dahl, I hope that the warmth and connection they brought to me and others globally is extended to those in prison.
‘We were delighted to have Ramsey Crookall’s support in bringing the artwork to the island and donating these to both Motiv8 Addiction Services and the islands prison.’
Ramsey Crookall chief executive Joanna Crookall added: ‘After being approached by Motiv8 Addiction Services, it was an instant yes from us to support them in this way.
‘As a family firm established back in 1946, we know the importance of families and to be able to support in this way is at the heart of all that we do.’