One of the Isle of Man’s most iconic pubs is turning 130 this year, and in true Woody style, it’s celebrating with a good old-fashioned knees-up.
The Woodbourne Hotel in Douglas, affectionately known as ‘The Woody’, is marking its 130th birthday with a big family fun day on Saturday, August 9, from midday to 8pm.
Events will take place in and around the pub, including the lovely Queens Terrace Centenary Garden just across the road.
Punters have been cutting about The Woody since Queen Victoria was still knocking about.
It first opened its doors in 1895, built on the site of the old Mona Aerated Mineral Company for the princely sum of £6,000.
Its initial licence even sparked outrage from local women, who clearly hadn’t yet discovered the joys of a quiet pint.
The red-brick Victorian pub, which still sports a men-only bar (don’t worry, anyone and everyone is allowed in now), has long been a community hub.
It’s home to live music, charity fundraisers, darts and pool leagues, a cracking range of Okell’s ales, and plenty of post-TT stories no one can quite remember the next day.
The birthday bash promises face painting, acoustic sets, food stalls, and fun for all ages – with free entry and a chance to support local charities.
Voted Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Isle of Man Pub of the Year in both 2015 and again in 2025, The Woody remains a shining example of how to do pubs properly.
And with 130 years under its belt, it doesn’t look like it’s calling last orders any time soon. Cheers to that.