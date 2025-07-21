Members of the George Formby Society are set to travel to the Isle of Man for a week-long series of commemorative events.
The visit will take place from from Friday, July 25 to Friday, August 1, and marks 90 years since the filming of the ‘No Limit’ film.
Released in 1935, No Limit is a musical comedy set during the TT.
The film follows George Shuttleworth (portrayed by George Formby), a chimney sweep aspiring to become a motorcycle racer.
Several scenes featuring motorcycle racing were performed by island riders, including brothers Bertie and Harold Rowell.
Notable contributions include Cyril Standen, who performed the crash into the front of the Ballacraine Hotel and another into the Sulby River.
Formby completed some of his own stunts, such as navigating through other racers along the Cronk-y-Voddy Straight.
The film contributed significantly to Formby’s public profile, ultimately establishing him as one of the highest-paid entertainers in the UK and a notable figure in British screen comedy.
George Formby passed away in March 1961 at the age of 56. That same year, the George Formby Society was formed to preserve his musical and comedic legacy.
The society holds four annual conventions at the Imperial Hotel in Blackpool, widely regarded as Formby’s spiritual home.
With more than 800 members, the society continues to promote Formby’s music, often through performances using the banjo ukulele, his signature instrument.
The 90th anniversary itinerary has been organised by Nick Saunders and Andrew Poppleton, the society’s current president.
The week offers members a chance to explore George Formby’s legacy, visit original filming locations, and engage with the cultural heritage of the Isle of Man.
The group will visit the Manx Museum, where a dedicated No Limit display is featured in the Cabinet of Curiosity exhibition.
Mr Poppleton commented: ‘No Limit remains one of George Formby’s most significant films and played a key role in launching his career.
‘The Society is pleased to return to the Isle of Man to mark this milestone and welcomes all those who wish to take part.’
In conjunction with the Society’s visit, Manx National Heritage will host a public screening of No Limit at the Manx Museum in Douglas on Sunday, July 27.
Following the film, George Formby Society members will perform several of Formby’s well-known songs and offer a free introductory workshop on how to play in Formby’s distinctive style.
Tickets for the film screening are priced at £5, with an optional donation to Manx National Heritage.
Doors open at 12:30pm for a 1pm screening.
The George Formby Society will also be performing two ‘ukulele thrashes’ on Saturday (July 26) - the first of these being at Port Erin Railway Station at 3.30pm and the second at Port Erin beach at 5.30pm.
Additionally, Manx National Heritage will host a Ukulele Discovery Workshop in collaboration with the local group Mannic Ukers.
These sessions will be held on Wednesday, July 30 and Friday, August 1.
Tickets for the workshops are £20, with an optional donation to support heritage preservation efforts.