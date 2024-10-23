Two drag performers brought pillow fights, party bags and a ‘camp old time’ to an island village last week during a ‘Drag Queen Pyjama Party’.
Owen Atkinson and Ashton Gibson, who respectively perform under the drag names of Fenella Beach and Nona Binary, organised the event which took the form of a glamorous pyjama party.
The pair encouraged those who attended to wear their very best silk robes and onesies for a night that included special guest burlesque star ‘Miss DeeDee’ joining them on stage.
Speaking about the event, Owen said: ‘The show was very camp all-round. We did a pillow fight in one duet, and even performed a song by The Cheeky Girls!
‘Miss DeeDee brought glamour and female empowerment with her burlesque, and we all did some group choreography too. It’s probably the most full-on show either one of us have ever done.’
Ashton added: ‘The crowd definitely enjoyed themselves!
‘The energy in the room felt straight-up electric - so much queer joy, freedom, and unapologetic self-expression. It felt like the kind of night where everything clicks, and you just know you’re part of something special.
‘As two trans, queer performers, we honestly can’t even put into words how much it meant to see everyone there, especially after the backlash. The love and support from the community was next-level, and exactly what we needed.
‘We felt seen, celebrated and uplifted in a way that’s hard to describe.’
Following the announcement of the event, the pair were subjected to hateful comments online - which led to Owen vowing to push ahead with the party and hitting back at critics.
Ashton said that the success of the sleepover party ‘shows that the hate will never win’.
They said: ‘The event was living proof that the haters are nothing but background noise. Yes, we faced some very nasty targeted abuse on social media, but with the way that the sleepover went, it obliterated any of that negativity.
‘The room was packed with love, support, and pure, unapologetic joy - way louder than any hateful comments could ever be.
‘As for the gross bigots who refuse to educate themselves? We don’t care. We’re not here to be threatened, belittled, or scared into stopping. We’ll keep bringing trans drag to the Isle of Man, and we’re not backing down. This is our space too, and we’re here to stay.
‘The support we felt that night just proves we’re on the right side of this, and nothing they say or do is going to stop us from doing what we love. If gender is a performance, then we are the stars!’
The pair have also now announced a new ‘Hoe-Down Extra Fancy Drag Brunch’, which will take place on Saturday November 9 at Kiki’s in Douglas.
Both Fenella and Nona will be getting their cowboy hats on for the country theme alongside local drag stars Vida LaFierce and The Lady Isabella.
More details can be found on their social media pages, while tickets can be bought by visiting bit.ly/extrafancydragbrunch