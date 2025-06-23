Parishioners in Marown are preparing for a day of fun, games and community spirit as the annual Marown Parish Day returns to the Memorial Playing Fields in Crosby.
Taking place on Sunday, July 13, the event begins at 1pm at the Old Church Road site and promises entertainment for all ages while raising vital funds for the independent charity that manages the fields.
Unlike any other facility on the island, the Marown Memorial Playing Fields are completely independent, not owned by the government or local authority, and are run solely by a committee of dedicated volunteers, with support from local sports clubs and the wider community.
This year’s Parish Day will feature a wide range of family-friendly activities, including tombolas, children’s sports, bouncy castles, arts and crafts, and there’s even a return of the popular children’s bicycle races.
Local legend Dot Tilbury will return as Master of Ceremonies.
The Art and Produce Show will once again be a highlight, including a community cake-making class.
Both adults and children are encouraged to enter the various classes.
Around the grounds, there will be stalls, a barbecue offering Manx produce, and an ice cream vendor for summer treats.
Crosby Silver Band will provide live music and competitions will take place in the main gazebo.
Anyone interested in hosting a stall can still book a space, and a full programme is available via the Marown Memorial Playing Fields Facebook page.
The event is supported by groups including Marown AFC, Crosby Cricket Club, Marown Bowling Club, and local businesses.
While there’s no charge, donations are welcome, with proceeds supporting the Playing Fields Committee’s ongoing projects.