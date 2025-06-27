Innovators from 14 global teams showcased breakthrough tech solutions at the Isle of Man’s Innovation Challenge Finale last week.
Taking place at the Comis Hotel, the event attracted over 200 attendees from the Isle of Man’s business and innovation community.
This year’s winners included Lnk Technologies for Cleantech, Binderr for FinTech, and Tandem by Early Ideas IOM for Data and AI
A dedicated Biosphere Award was also presented to Big Bower, recognised for its positive contribution to the Isle of Man’s UNESCO Biosphere status, in association with the UK National Commission for UNESCO.
The 2025 Challenge, delivered by the Department for Enterprise’s executive agencies - including Digital Isle of Man and Business Isle of Man - welcomed entries across Cleantech, FinTech, and Data and AI.
The finalists represented a diverse international cohort, selected from over 100 registrations across more than 20 countries.
Each finalist received four months of structured access to mentors, regulators, and government contacts, helping them adapt and prove their solutions in a real-world setting.
Final scores were based on a weighted system: 40% from the initial application and interview process, 30% from Finale Day judges, and 30% from a live audience vote.
Tim Johnston, Minister for Enterprise, said in his closing speech: ‘The Innovation Challenge is about connection – between sectors, between people, between ideas and action.
‘It’s how we turn bold thinking into real-world impact for our island and beyond.’
The day featured opening remarks from Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, followed by a keynote address from Erik Solheim, former UN Under-Secretary-General and global sustainability leader, who offered an international perspective on the island’s ambitions as a hub for eco-conscious innovation.
Jason Bissell, chair of the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Board, also spoke on the vital role of research in developing innovations that align with Biosphere values.
The winners in each category will now receive promotion and publicity both locally and internationally.
This will include extended access to the Isle of Man’s marketplace of mentors, potential investors and customers across sectors, as well as regulators and Government officers for six months.
Looking ahead to 2026, the next steps for the Challenge were announced.
A new Health and Social Care Innovation Challenge is set to launch as part of next year’s programme.
Developed in partnership with the Department of Health and Social Care, the new challenge will centre on technology-led solutions that ‘improve patient outcomes, enhance service efficiency, and support frontline health and care professionals’.
Lyle Wraxall, chief executive of Digital Isle of Man, said: ‘Health and Social Care is a natural and exciting evolution for the Innovation Challenge.
‘With a proven model for innovation and cross-government collaboration, we now have a powerful opportunity to focus our efforts on the areas of public life where innovation can have the greatest impact.
‘By building on our track record, we can deliver meaningful change that benefits both our public services and the wider community.’
Applications for the 2026 Innovation Challenge will open in November this year.