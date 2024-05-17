Drama society the Service Players will become the first Manx company to present the stage adaptation of international bestselling novel "The Girl on the Train".
Fresh from a successful run at the Easter Festival of One Act Plays, the group will perform the new play at the Gaiety next month.
This thriller is based on the much-loved novel by Paula Hawkins which was later turned into a movie in 2016 by Dreamworks, adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, and starring Emily Blunt.
The story focuses on Rachel Watson, a woman in crisis, seeking to escape her life by watching a seemingly perfect young couple go about their lives from her seat on the train and imagining their perfect life.
One day, she wakes up covered in cuts and bruises and then finds out the wife has gone missing. Rachel is convinced that she knows something and that she can help in some way. Is she a witness? Or could she be a suspect?
The production is being directed by Kim Quine, vice chairman of the Service Players, and assisted by Vivian Toro.
Rachael Joughin takes the lead role of Rachel Watson, fresh from Parker & Snell’s production of Wendy & Peter Pan. Rachael has been with the Service Players for 12 years, playing a lead role in Night Must Fall in 2022, as well as prominent roles in ‘Allo ‘Allo!, Flare Path, Blackadder and winning best actress for her role in the one-act play Waiting in 2017.
Rachael is supported by a stellar cast of local actors. They include Geoff Pugh as Inspector Gaskill, who won Best Actor at the Easter Festival of Plays. Toby Smith plays Rachel’s ex-husband Tom and Kelly Firth plays missing girl Megan.
In her debut with the society, Alyce Spencer plays Anna Watson while there are also other newcomers to the Gaiety stage with Ben Davenport and Ilja Kondratjuks, in the roles of Scott and the therapist, respectively.
Director Kim is relishing the challenge of tackling something new and outside the comfort zone of the group’s usual productions.
She said: ‘I’m so excited to bring this fantastic thriller to the Gaiety stage. The staging requires a great deal of creativity and it feels like a very different play to those we’re used to, which is going to result in a riveting night of entertainment. The cast are wonderful to work with and have made this project a real joy.”
The Girl on the Train will be staged at the Gaiety Theatre at 7.30pm on June 27, 28 and 29. Call 600555 or visit www.villagaiety.com for tickets. Alternatively, you can head to the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or the Villa Marina to buy tickets.