Some of the finest amateur dramatics groups from the UK and locally have been delighting audiences throughout the Easter period at the Gaiety Theatre.
The week-long Easter Festival of Plays, organised by the Manx Amateur Drama Federation (MADF), took place last week and it the headline event in the amateur dramatics scene in the island.
Nine one-act plays were performed by five theatre companies over six days between March 30 and April 4, with a mix of comedy and drama.
The local groups taking part were Rushen Players, Parados Theatre Company, Platform Theatre School and the Service Players. Three full-length plays were presented by UK teams White Cobra and Wellington Theatre Company.
The MADF chairwoman Sharon Walker said: ‘We are delighted to have been able to bring a fantastic week of high-quality theatre to the Manx public. We are very excited for our 75th anniversary in 2025 which will build on this success. We have already had some interest from a group in Dublin.’
President of MADF Michael Lees added: ‘There were many individual awards both for teams from the UK and island teams. The adjudicator stated the standard was very high.
‘The Young Actor of Mann award held on Easter Saturday afternoon was won by Scarlet Brophy and the award was presented by Lloyds Bank who sponsored this very prestigious prize.’
A number of prizes and awards were handed out following the conclusion of the festival. Below are the results:
The Full Length Plays awards
The F.M. Cubbon Trophy – Best Play: The Father performed by White Cobra
The Dick Craine Cup – 1st Runner Up: Lilies of the Land performed by White Cobra
The Vanda Lambert Award – Best Female Performance: Victoria Miles as Margie in Lilies on the Land
The S. E. Benn Award – Best Male Performance: Ian Spiby as Andre in The Father
The Raven Players Award – Best Producer/Director: Martin Borley-Cox for The Father
The Jackie Banner Award for Comedy: Lilies on the Land performed by White Cobra
The Michael J. Lees Award for Drama: The Father performed by White Cobra
Youth Awards
Cyril Spencer Trophy – Best Play – Youth (Under 20) Category:
Viral performed by Platform Theatre School
John Bowring Trophy – Best Director in Youth Festival: Leandra Lawler for Viral
Olga Gray Award – Best Youth Actress: Eve Puzzar for Viral
One Act Adult Plays Awards
Northern Arts Rose Bowl – Best Festival Play: Victoria Station performed by Parodos Theatre Company
Service Players Trophy – Best Play Runner Up: Dumb Waiter performed by Service Players
Caine Family Trophy – Best Director: Sharon Walker for Dumb Waiter
Jean C Webb Award – Best Actress: Jude Dicken for Two
Mark Clift Trophy – Best Actor: Geoff Pugh for Victoria Station
Nadine Talbot Award – Best Dramatic Moment:
Victoria Station - “I have a POB”
Daphne Clark Memorial Trophy – Best Comedic Moment in Festival: The can of beer moment from Babysitting Calvin
Festival Awards
Sure Mobile Award – Best use of Sound & Lighting in Festival: 1984
The David Sugden Memorial Trophy for Set Conception, Design and Construction: Dumb Waiter
The J & B Green Award for Costume and Makeup: Lilies on the Land
The Olga Gray Adjudicator’s Award – Outstanding Contribution: The slapstick double act Bob and Calvin - Babysitting Calvin