As we round out 2024, the guys at Sound Records’ select their favourite releases of the year. This week Ed Oldham picks his...
Nap Eyes - The Neon Gate
A new band for me this year, although this is their fifth album and they’re a decade into their career.
Sounding like Lou Reed backed by a ‘90s slacker rock band with folk leanings, they create an interesting and beguiling sound.
The highlight is ‘Demons’, a track which backs lyrics borrowed from an Alexander Pushkin poem with a simple, cyclical, guitar, bass, piano and drums arrangement to wonderful effect.
Real Estate - Daniel
Beautiful, jangly indie pop tunes tinged with a wistful melancholy.
Recording the album in Nashville also brought a hint of country twang and pedal steel.
One of Real Estate’s finest releases.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Flight b741
Given how far out they’ve got on some of their endless releases, exploring everything from thrash metal to techno, this was a relatively straightforward album for King Gizzard.
Here, the groovy, country-tinged ‘70s rock of the likes of Little Feat, and glam rock appear to be the key influences.
But that doesn’t make it any less accomplished, or any less a rewarding listen.
Goat - Goat
Goat’s latest release saw them add a smattering of new ingredients (including hip hop-style beats) to their already potent blend of psychedelia, afrobeat, heavy rock and folk.
Possibly the best thing they’ve done since their stunning 2012 debut, ‘World Music’.
Electric Wizard - Black Magic Rituals...
Stalking the end of the year like some sort of malevolent hooded figure, Electric Wizard returned in mid-December with their first new release since 2017.
It’s a live session recorded straight to tape in a single take in their practice space during lockdown in spring 2020.
The British doom legends treat us to something of a ‘best of’ setlist, bookended by two monstrous versions of tracks from their classic ‘Dopethrone’ album.
