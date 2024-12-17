As we round out 2024, the guys at Sound Records’ select their favourite releases of the year. This week Ed Oldham picks his...

Nap Eyes - The Neon Gate

A new band for me this year, although this is their fifth album and they’re a decade into their career.

Sounding like Lou Reed backed by a ‘90s slacker rock band with folk leanings, they create an interesting and beguiling sound.

The highlight is ‘Demons’, a track which backs lyrics borrowed from an Alexander Pushkin poem with a simple, cyclical, guitar, bass, piano and drums arrangement to wonderful effect.

Real Estate - Daniel

Beautiful, jangly indie pop tunes tinged with a wistful melancholy.

Recording the album in Nashville also brought a hint of country twang and pedal steel.

One of Real Estate’s finest releases.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Flight b741

Given how far out they’ve got on some of their endless releases, exploring everything from thrash metal to techno, this was a relatively straightforward album for King Gizzard.

Here, the groovy, country-tinged ‘70s rock of the likes of Little Feat, and glam rock appear to be the key influences.

But that doesn’t make it any less accomplished, or any less a rewarding listen.

Goat - Goat

Goat’s latest release saw them add a smattering of new ingredients (including hip hop-style beats) to their already potent blend of psychedelia, afrobeat, heavy rock and folk.

Possibly the best thing they’ve done since their stunning 2012 debut, ‘World Music’.

Electric Wizard - Black Magic Rituals...

Stalking the end of the year like some sort of malevolent hooded figure, Electric Wizard returned in mid-December with their first new release since 2017.

It’s a live session recorded straight to tape in a single take in their practice space during lockdown in spring 2020.

The British doom legends treat us to something of a ‘best of’ setlist, bookended by two monstrous versions of tracks from their classic ‘Dopethrone’ album.

Sound Records is based on Wellington Street in Douglas.